Richard F. Patrone, 89
Worcester - Richard F. Patrone, 89 of Worcester, formerly of Millbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Jewish Healthcare Center surrounded by his family.
Richard was born in Worcester, to the late Valentino "John" and Teresa (Paldino) Patrone. He graduated from the former Commerce High School, Class of 1947. He spent four years in the U.S. Army some time of which was during the Korean War. Richard was employed at Wyman Gordon Company for 38 years until his retirement as Supervisor of the Metallography Laboratory in 1991. He was a former member of the American Society of Metals. Richard was also a member and part of a local quartet called the "Swingsters" appearing in various shows as well as radio and local TV programs. He was also a member of Westboro Community Chorus from 1972 to 1984. He was an active member of Our Lady of Loreto Church where he served as a eucharistic minster as well as volunteering at church bingo and the Italian festival for many years. Richard was an avid golfer and played in the Wyman Gordon Worcester and Grafton Golf Leagues.
Richard's wife of 23 years, Gloria J. (Gauthier) Patrone passed away in 1999. He leaves a stepson, Stephen M. Griff of Webster; a sister, Mary Iannotti of Worcester; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Three brothers, Joseph Abruzzise, Domenic Abruzzise and Frank Patrone; four sisters, Ann Flint, Rose Rossi, Rita Savage and Florence Catallozzi all predeceased him.
Richard's family would like to thank the staff at Eisenberg Assisted Living and Jewish Rehab Center/Hospice Care for the outstanding care and compassion they gave him during his time as a resident and patient there.
Richard's services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial and military funeral honors will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A period of calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to: Eisenberg Assisted Living, c/o Jewish Healthcare, 631 Salisbury St., Worcester, Ma. 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 18 to July 19, 2019