Richard H. Payson, 94
Marlborough - Richard H. Payson, 94, died Tuesday evening December 10, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Rosamond D. (Joyce) Payson who died in 2007. He was born in Lawrence, the son of the late Harold A. and Hilda (Tordoff) Payson and lived in Marlborough for many years.
Mr. Payson worked as a mechanical assembler for the Entwistle Corp. in Hudson for many years.
He had a huge heart. In his spare time Mr. Payson collected and repaired old bikes and would give them to children that couldn't afford them or donate them to organizations that would do the same.
Mr. Payson enjoyed bowling, reading, gardening and was a long time member of the Marlborough Elderkind Theater. His greatest joy though was spending time with his family.
He is survived by six children; David H. Payson of Fla., Joyce L. Goutier of Haverhill, Rosamond Schneider of Worcester, Brenda House of Marlborough, James V. Payson of Holden, Douglas S. Payson of NC, fifteen grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two children Paula Payson and Richard H. Payson
Visiting hours will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 form 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham MA 01701
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019