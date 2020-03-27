|
Richard O. Perron, 94
Falmouth, Ma - Richard Omer Perron of Falmouth, MA died at age 94, surrounded by family on November 24, 2019.
Born in Southbridge, Ma to Omer and Anna Perron. His three sisters, Juliet Gifford, Gloria Brousseau and Doris DiGregorio predeceased him. Richard was a graduate of New Hampton Prep. School and Carnegie – Mellon University, Industrial Engineering. He served for 2 years in the Army Air Force during WWII as a radio operator on a B29, on the Pacific front.
He returned to Southbridge to manage Perron & Co. Hardware Store, Ken's Gas Co. and several real estate properties. Later, he turned his hand to teaching small engines at Bay Path Regional Vocational School in Charlton, Ma.
Richard was married to Norma Gilli, a pianist, for 66 years. They were a supportive and loving couple. Norma and Richard retired to the home of their dreams in Falmouth, that he personally built. He enjoyed tinkering and building, fixing and renovating all his life, houses, cars, boats, toys, lawn mowers, bicycles etc.
His generosity to those less fortunate was trademark of his personality, giving housing and small jobs for homeless or toys for needy children on Christmas Eve for more than 20 years.
He was an active member of the Southbridge Chamber of Commerce, supporting parking expansion and special events like Old Fashion Day. He was a member of Lions Club of Southbridge / Sturbridge for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma, three children, Susan Perron Lyman (Robert Lyman), Louis Perron (Allison Rice) and Julie Perron, five grandchildren, Christopher Lyman (Lindsey), Sara Lyman, Caitlin Riddick (Stuart Riddick), Alex and Maggie Perron, and five great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed, but let us all live by his example of dreaming BIG, giving to those in need, always finding a way to fix-it (never toss it) and valuing family and friends above all else.
Funeral service was held at St Patrick's Church in Falmouth on November 30th, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Plymouth Ma.
Donations in his name may be sent to Catholic charities of Worcester County, south area office, 79 Elm St., Southbridge, Ma 01550. http://www.ccworc.org/donate/designate South area.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020