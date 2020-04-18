|
|
Richard A. Phenix, 90
Millbury - Richard A. Phenix, 90, of Millbury, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a short period of declining health. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Barbara A. (Novitski) Phenix and his son Steven J. Phenix. He is survived by his son Robert A. Phenix and his wife Paula, of Tewksbury, two beloved granddaughters, Kayla M. Christenson of Keene, N.H., and Lindsay M. Phenix of Tewksbury, also several nephews and nieces. Dick was predeceased by his brother Roger Phenix of Worcester and his sister Gloria Hillerstrom of Shrewsbury.
Dick was born and raised in Worcester (Grafton Hill), the eldest son of the late Alfred and Lucille (Goyette) Phenix. Attended Assumption College where he played baseball and basketball. He was a veteran with the U.S. Marines Corps and had resided in Millbury for over 48 years. Dick worked in the family business started by his father, A.A. Phenix Plumbing and Heating Inc. for over 40 years.
Dick was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod, starting at the family cottage in North Truro and then his family summer home in West Hyannisport. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, any home projects and spending long days on the beach with his family. Dick was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Worcester.
There are no public services planned at this time. Donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester has care of the funeral arrangements. The family wishes to express their gratitude and thanks to the doctors and nurses of the St. Vincent Hospital.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020