Richard P Raymond, Sr.
Worcester/Sarasota - Richard P. Raymond, Sr., 78, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Worcester, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
Richard is survived by his wife, Judith (Kenneway) Raymond; his children, Sheila Robert, Shelby Whalen, Candice Adams, and Richard Raymond, Jr., Paul Sharpe, and Kelley Sharpe; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; five siblings, Robert E., Douglas, and David Raymond; Ruth Banks, and Maureen DiPadua; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Nancy (Paquin) Raymond, and by eight of his siblings, Roland Jr., Roger, Thomas, Joan, and Norma Raymond, Jean Banks, MaryJane Hamilton, and Janice McQuade.
He grew up in Worcester in a large close-knit family; he served his nation proudly in the United States Army. Upon his return from Military Service, Richard married Nancy and together they set out to raise their family with love.
Richard worked for many years as a locomotive engineer for Conrail and CSX, before retiring. He enjoyed photography, drum and bugle corps, and anything to do with trains and rail transportation. He also found great happiness in his family and was grateful to find a second loving wife, Judith, with whom he could enjoy retirement in Florida.
Memorial Calling Hours for Richard will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 17, 2019