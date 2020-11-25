1/1
Richard Rantamaki
1945 - 2020
Richard "Dick" A. Rantamaki, 75

Billerica, MA - Richard "Dick" A. Rantamaki passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on November 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 75 years old.

Dick was born on July 10, 1945 in Worcester, MA to Mr. Arne H. and Mrs. Gertrude H. Rantamaki. He served four years in the United States Air Force which later led him to work for the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller. Over his lifetime he served his community in various capacities, including as a police officer and volunteer firefighter. For the past 35+ years he owned and operated Intervale Machinery and Supply (aka Intervale Hardware) in Wilton, NH where the local community became his extended family. He loved his dogs, vacationing in Maine, prime rib, and a good Old Fashioned.

Dick is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judy Rantamaki; a son, Eric (and Melissa) Rantamaki; a daughter, Karen (and Jeff) Monahan; his brother John Rantamaki; stepchildren; grandchildren; and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Lahey healthcare community.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MSPCA at Nevins Farm or the American Cancer Society.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
