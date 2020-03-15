|
|
Richard L. Rizoli, 80
Milford MA - Mr. Richard L. "Dick" Rizoli, 80, of Milford MA, former automobile dealer, died Friday morning (March 13, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Judith A. (McDonough) Rizoli.
Richard was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Arthur J. and the late Ann H (Haughey) Rizoli. He attended Milford public schools and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1957. He was co-captain of the 1956 Milford High School football team, a team which was inducted into the Milford High School Athletics Hall of Fame. He was also co-captain of the high school boy's basketball team. Richard also attended Dean Junior College in Franklin MA.
Richard had served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and was a member of the Armenian Vets. He was also a longtime active supporter of the Massachusetts Special Olympics and the Salvation Army.
Richard was an avid car enthusiast and spent a lifetime in the automobile industry. He was first employed at the former Robertson's Auto Sales, located in Milford, followed by United Chevrolet in Worcester. He then attained his longtime goal of owning & operating the Dick Rizoli Chevrolet dealership in Milford from 1982 to 1991. After that he still remained affiliated with his family's owned & operated automobile dealerships for years, until his recent decline in health.
Richard is survived by his 2 sons: Jay F. Rizoli and his wife Regina of Franklin MA and Mark A. Rizoli and his wife Christine of Hopedale MA; his 4 grandchildren: Andrew Rizoli and Allison Rizoli of Franklin MA and Matthew Rizoli and Michael Rizoli of Hopedale MA. He was the brother of the late Arthur J. Rizoli Jr., who died in 1937.
His funeral will be held Wednesday (March 18th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPER CHURC), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. In accordance with his wishes cremation will follow his Funeral Mass. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday (March 17th) from 4pm to 7pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit Street, Boston MA 02114 or to the Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020