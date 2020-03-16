Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPER CHURC)
7 East Main Street
Milford, MA
View Map
Richard L. Rizoli, 80

Milford MA - Due to the unprecedented public health crisis and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts state mandated restrictions on public gatherings by Gov. Charles Baker, as well as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester, the Funeral Mass for Richard L. Rizoli and visiting hours at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home for Richard L. Rizoli have been CANCELLED. A private Funeral Mass for immediate family members only, will be held at the convenience of the family.

This decision was motivated by an abundance of caution and concern for the most vulnerable and the need to do our part to help limit and mitigate the spread of illness for those who knew and loved Richard.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Richard's family members & many friends to attend on a DAY & TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for future updates & to leave condolence messages.

Mr. Richard L. "Dick" Rizoli, 80, of Milford MA died Friday (March 13, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
