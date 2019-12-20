Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clymer Funeral Home Cremations - Palm Coast
39 Old Kings Road N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
For more information about
Richard Roberge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
in the memorial room
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Roberge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Roberge


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Roberge Obituary
Rochard R. Roberge, 77

Palm Coast, FL - Richard R. Roberge, 77, former City of Worcester police office, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

He was born on June 7, 1942 in Providence, RI to the late Lucien and Marie Jeanne (St. Onge) Roberge. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He then went on to become a police officer for the City of Worcester for 23 years, where he was called Rocket Man for his quick response to emergencies.

Richard retired to Florida in 1995.

Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne; 4 children, 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and his brother, Rev. Francis A. Roberge of Baldwinville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Forest Street, Baldwinville on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held before mass in the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -