Rochard R. Roberge, 77
Palm Coast, FL - Richard R. Roberge, 77, former City of Worcester police office, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
He was born on June 7, 1942 in Providence, RI to the late Lucien and Marie Jeanne (St. Onge) Roberge. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He then went on to become a police officer for the City of Worcester for 23 years, where he was called Rocket Man for his quick response to emergencies.
Richard retired to Florida in 1995.
Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne; 4 children, 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and his brother, Rev. Francis A. Roberge of Baldwinville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Forest Street, Baldwinville on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held before mass in the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019