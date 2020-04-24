|
Richard P. Rossi, 77
Southborough - Richard P. Rossi, 77, a lifelong resident of Southborough, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Metro West Medical Center in Framingham.
He was the son of the late Frank J. and Lena (Bartolini) Rossi.
Richard lived life to the fullest. He was raised in the restaurant world as his parents owned and operated White's Corner Restaurant, in Southborough. There wasn't a job Richard didn't learn how to do. However, he loved to cook the most, and worked as the chef from the age of 18 until the restaurant closed in 2001. Richard was an avid skier, skiing the mountains in the west and in the east, before turning his skis in for a beach blanket. He enjoyed spending time in St Thomas meeting many people from there who became good friends. Richard also made many trips to Italy to visit with his relatives still living there. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his daughters, whether it be in St Thomas, Italy or at home in Southborough.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Rossi of Southborough; his longtime girlfriend, Anne Barron of Southborough & FL; his uncle, Redio Bartolini; his aunts, Peggy Bartolini and Kathy Bartolini; his former, wife, Janet Cunningham all of Southborough and his many, many cousins.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Tina M. Rossi, who passed away in 2004 and his brother, Frank "Panti" Rossi.
All services are private. Burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery with his daughter.
Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough.
Memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to the Southborough Ambulance Fund, 32 Cordaville Road, Southborough, MA 01772
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020