Richard D. Rushford, 94
Auburn - Richard D. Rushford, 94, formerly of 41 Dutton Street, Worcester, passed away at Brookdale Eddy Pond Assisted Living Residences in Auburn on Wednesday, May 20th after a period of declining health. His wife Dorothy D. (Cournoyer) Rushford predeceased him in July, 1998. Dick was born October 12, 1925 at 56 Gardner Street, the son of the late Howard J. and Margaret G. (Sullivan) Rushford.
He was a 1943 graduate of the former St. Peter's High School. He served our country in the US Navy from 1943-1946 in both the European and Asian Theaters. After discharge, he returned to Worcester and began working at the former Crompton Knowles and later, at the former Wright Line Company downtown and then on Gold Star Boulevard as a production planner where he remained for 37 years retiring on his 65th birthday.
He and his wife Dot were married October 4, 1947 at St. Anthony's RC Church at Kelley Square on October 4, 1947. They planned for several years to build their home on College Hill and physically accomplished that goal in 1955 after three years effort and with the help of their siblings.
There they created their family home by adopting four children with the blessings and assistance of Catholic Charities.
Dick leaves four children, eleven grandchildren and twelve great-children with one additional great-granchild due in the fall.
He leaves his son David J. Rushford and his wife Ann Marie (Staruk) of Satellite Beach, FL and Worcester; their children, Michael D. Rushford (Rebecca) and their children, Wesley and Benjamin, all of Northbridge and Allison M. Freeman (Michael) and their children, Jack, Charles and Abigail, all of Holden.
He leaves his daughter Deena M. Kelly and her husband Donald Kelly of West Harwich; their children, Meghan Gemme (Michael) and their children, Everly and Juliet, all of Douglas, Jillian Welch (Michael) of Grafton and Kathryn Kelly of Worcester.
He leaves his son Darren P. Rushford and his wife Tricia (Nelson) of Massillon, OH; their children, Shauna Burrington (John) and their children Lucy and Nellie all of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Katelyn Caslow (Jason) and their child Maddox, all of Canton, OH and Hannah Miller (Kyle) and their children Ayden and Avery, all of Canton, OH.
He leaves his daughter Diane E. Duffy and her husband Timothy of Auburn; their children Colleen Duffy (Bryan Houck) of Worcester, Ryan Duffy (Maggie) of North Grosvenordale, CT and Brendan Duffy of Auburn.
Dick was a devout Catholic throughout his long life. He and Dot were founding members of both St. Catherine of Sweden Parish, Worcester and North American Martyrs Parish, Auburn where he assisted in liturgy and parish maintenance for many years. He and Dot instilled a Catholic-centered education in their children by sending them to Parochial schools. He was a past member of the Main South American Legion Post 341 and the Auburn Lodge of Elks.
Having been a three-letter athlete at St. Peter's High School, he naturally became a baseball umpire officiating games throughout Central Mass and also worked as the timekeeper at Holy Cross basketball games at the Worcester Memorial Auditorium.
The Rushford College Hill home became a center for family fun for friends, neighbors and extended family with the addition of a swimming pool in 1973. Old friends, neighbors and extended family were very important to them and were often seen enjoying summers on Dutton Street.
In addition to his parents, Dick is predeceased by brothers, John and Howard and sisters, Mary Harrison, Marguerite Roy and Ethel Sjoblom. He is survived by his brother Francis of Worcester and sisters Muriel Yetkie and Ann Marie Luks both of Auburn.
A Mass of Christian Burial shall be celebrated by Dick's nephew Rev. Michael J. Roy at St. Roch's church, 322 Main St., Oxford on Saturday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. with a family and friends gathering commencing at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
If you are unable to attend the funeral, you are invited to watch the funeral services for Mr. Rushford live by visiting his obituary on the funeral home website www.Royfuneral.com on Saturday at 11 AM.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street, Worcester.
