Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD SBROGNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD SBROGNA


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD SBROGNA Obituary
RICHARD SBROGNA, 87

LAKELAND, FL - Richard Alfred Sbrogna, 87, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center

He was predeceased by his late wife Ann E. Sbrogna, brothers Ray and Emilio Sbrogna, sisters Phillis Colangelo and Mary Greany

He is survived by his wife Joanne Dougherty, brother, Vincent Sbrogna, daughter Roberta, L. Sbrogna, Step-Daughter, Melanie Andress -Arnold, Step-son, David Andress, Grandchildren, Amy L. Mattero, John A. Mattero Jr and Kendal Andress, Great Grandchildren, Daken J. Kifer, Eleanor R. Kifer, and many close friends and extended family

He was born and raised in Worcester, MA, the son of Emilio and Anna Sbrogna, he was a long-time resident of Worcester, Ma

In the 50s he served with the Air Force base and was part of the Caterpillar Club after surviving a plane crash. He worked for State Mutual for 25 years and retired early at the age of 55 to enjoy the good life on Cape Cod. Then later moved to Florida where he lived the rest of his life. Richard had a passion for people, working and volunteering every week at Bingo. He was a kind man and would do anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His burial will be at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Ma.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -