RICHARD SBROGNA, 87
LAKELAND, FL - Richard Alfred Sbrogna, 87, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center
He was predeceased by his late wife Ann E. Sbrogna, brothers Ray and Emilio Sbrogna, sisters Phillis Colangelo and Mary Greany
He is survived by his wife Joanne Dougherty, brother, Vincent Sbrogna, daughter Roberta, L. Sbrogna, Step-Daughter, Melanie Andress -Arnold, Step-son, David Andress, Grandchildren, Amy L. Mattero, John A. Mattero Jr and Kendal Andress, Great Grandchildren, Daken J. Kifer, Eleanor R. Kifer, and many close friends and extended family
He was born and raised in Worcester, MA, the son of Emilio and Anna Sbrogna, he was a long-time resident of Worcester, Ma
In the 50s he served with the Air Force base and was part of the Caterpillar Club after surviving a plane crash. He worked for State Mutual for 25 years and retired early at the age of 55 to enjoy the good life on Cape Cod. Then later moved to Florida where he lived the rest of his life. Richard had a passion for people, working and volunteering every week at Bingo. He was a kind man and would do anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His burial will be at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Ma.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019