Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
Richard Simmons Jr.

Richard Simmons Jr. Obituary
Richard B. Simmons, Jr.

OAKHAM - Richard B. Simmons, Jr., 91, died January 23, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He was born in Newton, MA son of Richard B. Simmons Sr. and Barbara (Hutton) Simmons and was a former resident of Hopkinton, and the Brookfields.

He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Eleanor E. (Going) Simmons; 5 children Janet Paradis and her husband George of Oakham, Lee Ann Nelson and her husband Richard of North Carolina, Richard Simmons and his wife Deb of West Brookfield, Nancy Larence and her husband Roger of Northbridge and Matthew Simmons and his wife Beth of Brookfield; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Simmons was a life-long truck driver and involved in many facets of real estate. He was a decorated US Army Korean War Veteran.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at UMass Oncology Department in Worcester for the care they gave Richard over the past 21 months.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, January 31,2019 from 5-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:00AM in the Oakham Congregational Church 4 Coldbrook Rd. in Oakham.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
