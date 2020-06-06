Richard "Rick" Skowyra
1957 - 2020
Richard David Skowyra, 63

Gilbertville - Richard David Skowyra, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home, after a long illness. Please visit: www.cebulafuneralhome.com , for more information and online guest book.

Cebula Funeral Home, Inc.

Ware, Massachusetts


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
