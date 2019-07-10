|
Richard Alden Standish
SPENCER - Richard Alden Standish, 89, of Spencer, died peacefully at home on July 8, 2019. Born on July 2, 1930 in Pascoag, RI, he was the son of Clairmont and Evangeline (Dimond) Standish.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years Sandra (Holden) Standish, a daughter Merriellen Moroney and her husband Michael of Shrewsbury, MA, a son David and his wife Ellen of Spencer, and a daughter Lauren Standish of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his grandsons Degory, Royal, and Alden Standish of Spencer, his sister Priscilla Standish Walker and her husband E Allan Walker of Charlton, MA, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Standish, his wife Betty resides in Las Vegas, NV.
Richard grew up on the family's Bear Hill Farm in Spencer. After graduating from David Prouty High School in 1949, he served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953.
He spent most of his career working for the USDA, first as a dam inspector, and later as a contract specialist at the United States southeast region of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. His early work included the building of the Buck Hill dam project in Spencer. His work also included hurricane recovery efforts in Florida, Puerto Rico, and throughout the Southeast U.S. After retiring from the USDA, Richard partnered with a former co-worker to form their own consulting business.
R & J Contract Services had key involvement in several flood control and recreational water projects in Texas and Oklahoma.
Richard was an avid 4-H supporter and worked as a 4-H Agent at Camp Marshall in Spencer. He supported his children in their 4-H projects and transported their cows to and from summer fairs. He also served for many years on the Board of Trustees of the Worcester County 4-H Center Inc. He loved to snowmobile and was instrumental in helping found the Snowbirds Snowmobile Club of Spencer. He was loyal to his Country, John Deere tractors, Red Ford Pickup trucks, Border Collie dogs, and the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. Most of all Richard found his peace working the land as a farmer and loving his wife Sandy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 PM at Camp Marshall's Waters Edge, followed by an immediate gathering at Andrews' Hall, 92 McCormick Road, Spencer. Burial was private in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, is directing funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed and appreciated. Your contribution will provide funds for Camp Marshall and Buck Hill to install a dedication for Richard.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019