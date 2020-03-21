|
|
Richard W. Stepien, Sr.
West Boylston - It is with overwhelming grief and sadness that we announce Rick's passing on Thursday, March 19, 2020. His courageous battle with cancer is now over.
Rick was born in Worcester, son of the late Alexander Waclaw Stepien and Jane Barbara (Tomaszewicz) Stepien.
Rick leaves his loving, cherished wife of 45 years, Karen, his daughter Jaclyn Stepien, and his son, Rick, Jr. and his wife Melissa. Two grandsons that Papa adored, Alexander David Stepien and Ethan Richard Stepien, all of West Boylston. He also leaves many special nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law.
Rick was educated in Worcester schools, St. Mary's Elementary, St. Mary's High School and Worcester Junior College. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War era and was honorably discharged after serving from 1966 to 1970. Rick was also a member of the D.A.V.
Rick was employed for a time straight out of the service for the City of Worcester. He then worked for over 30 years in various capacities (advertising, circulation, dispatch production) for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. He accepted an early buyout at age 53, took one year off and concluded his working days in security for Simon Malls.
Rick's family would like to thank Dr. Sonali Harchandani at U-Mass for her constant dedicated care, the VNA Hospice team, and the Rose Monahan Hospice team-especially Amy and her staff for their compassionate care.
Due to the current health crisis of Covid19 and resulting government restrictions, there will be no calling hours and Rick's Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. A time when we can all gather together safely to honor this well loved man.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, Rose Monahan Hospice Home, in memory of Rick Stepien to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608 or via www.vnacare.org
Arrangements are in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street, West Boylston. Please visit www.faybrothers.com to read more about this wonderful man, and to leave an online condolence message for his family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020