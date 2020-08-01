1/
RICHARD TETREAULT
1948 - 2020
Richard R. Tetreault, 72

Holland - Richard R. Tetreault, 72, died Sunday in Harrington Memorial Hospital after being stricken ill at home. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Beverly (Donovan) Tetreault.

He also is survived by his sons Richard Tetreault and his wife Anna of California, Michael Tetreault and his wife Lisa of Palmer, stepsons James Perry of Wales, Jeffrey Perry of Holland, Brian and Timothy Perry both of Southbridge. He also leaves his sister Linda Denis and her husband Dick of Holland, 4 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 4 step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was born in Westfield, January 29 1948, son of the late Rene A. and Emmeline (King) Tetreault and has lived in Holland most of his life.

Rick was a proud Vietnam veteran serving 4 years in the US Army. He was a retired maintenance worker at Tantasqua Regional High School. He loved working around his house especially in his garden. He previously enjoyed fishing and hunting, and the great outdoors.

A Graveside Service at 11AM will be held on August 8, 2020 in Holland Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Maketansky. Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.sansoucyfuneral.com

www.sansoucyfuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holland Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
