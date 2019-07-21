Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
View Map
1946 - 2019
Richard Tilton Obituary
Richard V. Tilton, 73

Sturbridge - Richard V. Tilton Jr., 73 of Sunset Dr. died Friday, July 19, 2019.

His wife Darlene (Vickers) Tilton died April 5, 2017 and a son Steven Tilton on Oct. 19, 1997.

He leaves a daughter Kelly Cox of Sturbridge, 2 sons Richard Tilton of Warren and Eric Tilton of Southbridge, a brother Joseph Tilton of South Carolina, 2 sisters Barbara Duclos of Bridgewater and Cheryl Harscheid of South Windsor, CT, along with 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

Dick was born in Lincoln, Maine the son of Richard and Marguerite (Allen) Tilton and lived in the Sturbridge area most of his life. He graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School. He then served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. After his service to our country he worked as an union iron worker constructing many bridges and hi-rise buildings.

Dick was a Sturbridge Firefighter and EMT for many years.

He enjoyed playing golf at Hemlock Country Club in Sturbridge and Cold Springs Golf Club in Belchertown.

His funeral service will be held at 11AM Thursday, July 25, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge.

Calling hours are 5 to 8PM, Wednesday, July 24, in the funeral home.

An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019
