Richard E. Trottier, 80
Whitinsville - Richard E. Trottier, 80, passed away on Thurs. Dec. 26 at the Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge after being stricken ill. He is survived by loving wife of 60 years, Frances M. (Roukema) Trottier.
He is also survived by 5 children, Cheryl A. Crosby and her husband Steven of Douglas, Michael R. Trottier and his wife Carolyn of Woonsocket, RI. Regina M. Boucher and her husband David of Uxbridge, Donna J. Desjardin and her husband Ronald of Uxbridge, and Jo-Anne Minior and her husband Michael of Northbridge; a son in law, Michael Hutchinson of Northbridge; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy Roukema- Swan and David Swan of FL, and a sister, Joyce Lewinski of NC. He was predeceased by a daughter Christine Hutchinson in 2015.
Born in Whitinsville on Aug. 20, 1939 he was the son of Ernest and Jeannette (Morrisette) Trottier and was raised in Uxbridge. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High School class of 1957. He then enlisted and proudly served in the U.S Air Force and was stationed in Louisiana. He worked many years for the former New England Newspaper Supply Company in Millbury, and then for RotaDyne Inc. out of Marlborough.
Dick enjoyed travelling, the beach, playing cards and poker, and was an avid sports fan, especially of the local New England teams. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family, and grandchildren.
Dick's funeral service will be held on Sun. Dec. 29 at 5 pm in Jackman
Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville. Calling hours will be held prior
from 2-5 pm. Donations in Richards memory may be made to the charity of
one's choice. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit:
Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019