Richard Trudell

Richard R. Trudell, 78
Sutton - Richard R. Trudell, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Oct. 12th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Richard leaves his wife of 56 years, Judith (Blanchard) Trudell; his son, Michael Trudell and his wife, Heather of Grafton; two grandchildren, Livia and Alex. He is predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Helen (Zmayefski) Trudell.
Richard was a proud graduate of Northeastern University and an accomplished executive in the machine tool industry. Over his distinguished career, he served as Vice President of New England Operations at the Robert E. Morris company, Group Vice President of Sales at Vermont USA Machine Tool Group, Vice President of Sales and Engineering at PMC Machinery and was an Ownership Partner/Director of Sales at AOA Machinery.
Alongside his work accomplishments, he served on the Board of Directors of the Millbury Savings Bank for over 30 years. Richard was an active member in the Town of Sutton serving as the Chairman of the Town Fire Department Building Committee, Vice Chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board and a Member of the Finance Committee. Early in life, he was a member of the United States Coast Guard Reserve. Richard was also an active member of the Sutton Lions Club for many years, serving as their president for a time, during his membership.
Outside of work, Richard loved to golf as a member of Pleasant Valley County Club and became very interested in fishing later in life. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren - watching Livia play softball and Alex play soccer. His vacations with Judy to Canada were always happy memories that he would share at many holiday gatherings.
Family and friends will celebrate and remember Richard's life by gathering for a graveside service on Friday, Oct. 16th at 11 a.m. in Howard Cemetery, 11 Armsby Road in Sutton. Current Covid-19 guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed. In in lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Dr. Ken Anderson at Dana Farber Cancer Institute by using the link: profile.pmc.org/TP0053
