|
|
Richard "Dick" G. Turcotte, 89
HOLDEN - Richard "Dick" G. Turcotte, 89, beloved husband of Elizabeth"Betty" (Howard) Turcotte, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his family, whom he loved so dearly on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Worcester on October 17, 1929, the son of the late George H. and Florence M. (Gagnon) Turcotte.
He was a graduate of South High School where he excelled on the football team as a running back who could also pass the ball. He earned All-City in football and played in the WTAG City versus County Scholastic All-Star game held at Fitton Field in 1947, where he threw four touchdown passes. Dick attended the University of Rhode Island on a football scholarship and went on to further his education, graduating from the WPI School of Industrial Management.
Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, entering just one month after he and Betty were married. Upon their return home from Germany, Dick began his career at Heald Machine Company, eventually accepting a position with Worcester Controls where he would spend the next 27 years as a Sales and Marketing Manager. After his retirement, he spent the following seven years as a consultant for TBV Ball Valve Company.
Dick was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. In his spare time he enjoyed skiing, sailing, photography and traveling with the love of his life, Betty. Together they enjoyed spending their summers in Wells, ME and wintering in Dunedin, FL.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 65 years, Betty; his son, Richard M. Turcotte and his wife, Janet of Biddeford, ME; his daughter, Mary Whitney Lamb and her husband, Michael of Worcester; two granddaughters, Katelynne Wimberly and her husband, Patrick of North Brookfield and Shannon Lamb of Oxford; a grandson, Alan Berube and his family of Saco, ME; a sister-in-law, Carol Sweetman and her husband, David of West Boylston; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick's family would like to extend a special thank you to Beacon Hospice of Leominster for the wonderful care they provided during his illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Dick's family on Friday, April 5 from 4 to 7 pm in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, April 6 in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. Dick will be laid to rest in Mt. Vernon Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson, MA 01522, to St. Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01606 or to Greyhound Friends, 167 Saddle Hill Road, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019