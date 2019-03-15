Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
1697 East Main Road
Portsmouth, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Turner


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Turner Obituary
Richard D. Turner, 82

North Brookfield - Richard D. Turner, 82, of North Brookfield, MA, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away on March 12, 2019. Born in East Providence, February 22, 1937, to the late Joshua Turner and Adeline (Nunes) Turner, he was the husband of Patricia "Gail" (DeMoranville)Turner and is also survived by his sons, Craig and Dwight Turner, and brother Russell Turner. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 18, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, at the Connors Funeral Home, Portsmouth, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 AM, at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. His burial will follow at St. Mary's Churchyard, Portsmouth. Condolences and full obituary available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connors Funeral Home
Download Now