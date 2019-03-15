|
|
Richard D. Turner, 82
North Brookfield - Richard D. Turner, 82, of North Brookfield, MA, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away on March 12, 2019. Born in East Providence, February 22, 1937, to the late Joshua Turner and Adeline (Nunes) Turner, he was the husband of Patricia "Gail" (DeMoranville)Turner and is also survived by his sons, Craig and Dwight Turner, and brother Russell Turner. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 18, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, at the Connors Funeral Home, Portsmouth, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 AM, at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. His burial will follow at St. Mary's Churchyard, Portsmouth. Condolences and full obituary available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019