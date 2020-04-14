|
Richard H. Vander Brug
WHITINSVILLE - Richard H. Vander Brug, 88, of Whitinsville passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, Northbridge. He was the husband of Gertrude G. (De Jong) Vander Brug.
Mr. Vander Brug had been a mechanic for Anchor Motor Freight for 23 years before retiring in 1998. He also worked at Casey Equipment in Mendon and Koopman Tractor for 18 years.
He was born November 12, 1931 in Whitinsville, the son of the late Henry and Edith (Harkma) Vander Brug and was a graduate of Northbridge High School, class of 1950. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korea conflict.
Richard was a former deacon and church elder at the Fairlawn Christian Reformed Church and was a board member for the Whitinsville Christian School. He also enjoyed his bowling league, gardening and family gatherings.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, Gertrude, he is survived by two sons, Wayne R. and his wife Pat Vander Brug of Whitinsville and Henry R. and his wife Cynthia Vander Brug of Uxbridge; two daughters, Debra L. and her husband David Hartman of Thornton, CO and Melissa F. and her husband John Hinken of Hudsonville, MI; a sister, Katheryn and her husband Bob Vander Baan of Whitinsville; eleven grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, William and his wife Janet Vander Brug.
Visiting hours and graveside funeral services will be private.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations may be made to a Parkinson's Disease or Dementia Foundation of one's choice. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020