Richard J. Wagner
Princeton - Richard J. Wagner passed away on July 14th after 3 and a half years of battling Pancreatic Cancer. Rich was a software engineer and published author, who lived in Princeton for the past 19 years.
He leaves his wife of 32 years, Kim Wagner; his sons Jordan Wagner and his wife, Elizabeth Wagner, WI, Jared Wagner of Worcester, and Justus Wagner of Worcester; his sister, Sandra Horine and her husband Mark Horine, OH; his father Joseph Wagner of Indiana; his two grandchildren, Dietrich Wagner and Cedar Wagner; and many nieces and nephews.
Rich was intelligent, kind, strong, and endlessly loving. He sought to live life "to the hilt" through service to his community as a leader and frequent speaker at Cana Community Church, as a mentor, counselor, Bible Study leader, and as a member of the board of Clearway Clinic in Worcester. Over the course of his life, Rich rode his bicycle across the country three times, raising over $120,000 for Grace Children's Hospital in Haiti, wrote over 10 published books including Christianity for Dummies, The Myth of Happiness, and The Expeditionary Man. Rich was especially passionate about food, wine, travel, and running. Rich will be remembered as an adoring husband, exceptional father, a humble servant, and a passionate, generous friend.
In-person services will be private, though a live-stream of the funeral is available at milesfuneralhome.com
at 11:00 am Sunday, July 19. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to either Clearway Clinic (clearwayclinic.com
) or Food For Soul (foodforsoul.it). Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. www.milesfuneralhome.com