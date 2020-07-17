1/1
Richard Wagner
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Wagner

Princeton - Richard J. Wagner passed away on July 14th after 3 and a half years of battling Pancreatic Cancer. Rich was a software engineer and published author, who lived in Princeton for the past 19 years.

He leaves his wife of 32 years, Kim Wagner; his sons Jordan Wagner and his wife, Elizabeth Wagner, WI, Jared Wagner of Worcester, and Justus Wagner of Worcester; his sister, Sandra Horine and her husband Mark Horine, OH; his father Joseph Wagner of Indiana; his two grandchildren, Dietrich Wagner and Cedar Wagner; and many nieces and nephews.

Rich was intelligent, kind, strong, and endlessly loving. He sought to live life "to the hilt" through service to his community as a leader and frequent speaker at Cana Community Church, as a mentor, counselor, Bible Study leader, and as a member of the board of Clearway Clinic in Worcester. Over the course of his life, Rich rode his bicycle across the country three times, raising over $120,000 for Grace Children's Hospital in Haiti, wrote over 10 published books including Christianity for Dummies, The Myth of Happiness, and The Expeditionary Man. Rich was especially passionate about food, wine, travel, and running. Rich will be remembered as an adoring husband, exceptional father, a humble servant, and a passionate, generous friend.

In-person services will be private, though a live-stream of the funeral is available at milesfuneralhome.com at 11:00 am Sunday, July 19. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to either Clearway Clinic (clearwayclinic.com) or Food For Soul (foodforsoul.it). Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved