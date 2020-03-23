|
|
Richard S. Wheeler, 67
Berlin - Richard S. Wheeler died at his home, Indian Head Farm, in Berlin on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was the son of Willard and Joanne Wheeler. He is survived by his brother Timothy Wheeler and his sister in law Janet Woodward as well as two nephews, James and Nathaniel Wheeler also of Indian Head Farm.
After graduating from Dean Junior College where he studied music, Richard lived and worked in Boston where he forged friendships that continue to this day. He was always happy to sit down at the piano and entertain family and friends with his music and infectious smile.
Richard had a passion for flowers and spent the past decade in the greenhouses and fields of the Farm growing a range of annuals and perennials to the delight of his customers and friends. He was always ready to share his horticultural knowledge and experience, whether creating special arrangements to accent the needs and whimsey of a particular occasion or taking an unhurried stroll through the green house with customers.
Prior to his return to the farm, Richard worked for many years as a waiter, first at The Grille in Northborough and then at The Old Timer in Clinton, where he became known by many and made valued friends.
He pursued his love of Berlin and its history by serving on the Berlin Historical Commission as well as being a member of the Berlin Art and Historical Society. He prepared a number of programs on topics such as The Berlin Lyceum or Historical Clothing delving into old documents and family artifacts to shed light on what life in Berlin was like in past years.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the farm during the summer when his flowers are in bloom. Donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Berlin Arts and Historical Society, P.O. Box 35, Berlin, MA 01503. To leave a condolence or to share a story, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2020