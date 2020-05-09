|
|
Richard Keith Whitney, 81
Warren, RI - Richard Keith Whitney, 81, of Warren, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Crestwood Nursing Home in Warren.
Born on September 1, 1938 in Worcester, MA. he was the son of the late Walter D. Whitney and the late Priscilla Alden (Tolman) Whitney.
Richard graduated from Zion Bible Institute in East Providence, RI. He then proudly served as a sexton for the Park Street Church in Boston for forty years before retiring.
He had a passion for politics, having run for a seat on the Boston City Council and volunteering his energy, time and efforts.
He leaves his brother, former Massachusetts State Representative A. James Whitney, Esquire, of Prudence Island, RI; his sister in law, Dr. Marilyn (Barrett) Whitney; as well as several nieces and nephews.
All services for Richard will be privately held.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020