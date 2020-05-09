Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Whitney


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Whitney Obituary
Richard Keith Whitney, 81

Warren, RI - Richard Keith Whitney, 81, of Warren, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Crestwood Nursing Home in Warren.

Born on September 1, 1938 in Worcester, MA. he was the son of the late Walter D. Whitney and the late Priscilla Alden (Tolman) Whitney.

Richard graduated from Zion Bible Institute in East Providence, RI. He then proudly served as a sexton for the Park Street Church in Boston for forty years before retiring.

He had a passion for politics, having run for a seat on the Boston City Council and volunteering his energy, time and efforts.

He leaves his brother, former Massachusetts State Representative A. James Whitney, Esquire, of Prudence Island, RI; his sister in law, Dr. Marilyn (Barrett) Whitney; as well as several nieces and nephews.

All services for Richard will be privately held.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -