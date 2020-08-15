Richard Wilder

Richard F. Wilder, 92Worcester - Richard Frank Wilder, 92, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Odd Fellows Home.Richard was predeceased by his wife of sixty-eight (68) years, Jean V. Wilder, who passed away six weeks prior, and a sister, Francis Currier of Worcester.Richard is survived by his five children Kevin and his wife Susan of Worcester, Michael and his wife Joanne of Worcester, Timothy and his wife Cindy of Worcester, Christopher and his wife Terry of Holden and Catherine and her husband Jim of Connecticut; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Richard was born in Worcester, son to the late Clarence and Estella (Waiz) Wilder and was a graduate of Commerce High School and Wentworth Institute in Boston. He served three (3) years in the Army during World War II and was stationed in Iwo Jima, Guam, and Sipan. After the war, Richard worked at Norton Company, in the Machine Tool Division as a Senior Staff Cam Applications Engineer, where he was employed for thirty-eight (38) years and highly recognized as a leading expert in the Cam grinding field.When he was not enjoying the day with his family, Richard was a communicant at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish and served as a Eucharist Minister. He was also a volunteer with the American Red Cross for eighteen (18) years, where he held many positions, including the Chairman of Disaster Services.A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Worcester, with the family gathering privately for the calling hours and burial.Due to current health restrictions, face masks and social distancing measures will be required at the church.In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, 23 Fales St Worcester or the American Red Cross. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit