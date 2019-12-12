Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
Richard E. Wiles

PRINCETON - Richard E. Wiles, husband of Marcia (Phillips) Wiles, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rick's family from 3 to 6 pm, Sunday, December 15th at the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's Edition of the Telegram and Gazette.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
