|
|
Richard P. "Pat" Williamson, 80,
LEICESTER - Richard P. "Pat" Williamson, 80, of Salminen Drive died Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Life Care Center of Auburn after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth T. (Tobin) Williamson; four sons, Patrick A. Williamson and his wife Joan of Bellingham, Matthew M. Williamson of Leicester, Timothy D. Williamson of Leicester and Paul J. Williamson of Corning, New York; a brother Ralph J. Williamson of Spencer; three grandsons, Patrick M., Daniel J., and Sean P. Williamson and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur M. Williamson, Jr. and Andrew J. Williamson and a sister Mary L. O'Brien.
Pat was born in Worcester, son of Arthur M. and Theresa (Cook) Williamson, Sr. He was a civil engineer and construction manager at Stone & Webster Engineering in Boston for 35 years retiring in 1999. He graduated from Saint John's High School in Shrewsbury and W.P.I in Worcester. He took post graduate courses at Worcester Academy and attended Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, PA.
At Pat's request funeral services and burial in St. Roch's Cemetery, Oxford are private. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint John's High School, 378 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020