Richard Wojtkowski

Adora, Adam and Deb, I am sorry for your loss. I knew Rick as a small kid going to work with my father at Zecco’s. I later worked for Rick in Auburn and Westboro at Tyree, and eventually for Dixon in Shrewsbury. still remember calling him with an issue on the job-site, after telling him the problem, I would have to say, “Rick are you there?” and he would reply “I’m thinking”. Your husband and father always treated me with respect, he will be missed.

Cory Bombredi

Coworker