Richard Wojtkowski

Richard J. Wojtkowski, 67
Westerly - Richard J. Wojtkowski, 67, of Westerly, RI, passed away on September 5, 2020 at The Westerly Hospital after a brief illness.
Rick will be sadly missed by his wife of 44 years, Adora; his son Adam and his wife Deb; and his granddaughters, Avery Jade and Sadie Lee, along with his sister Sandra Pascal and her husband Ken, and their children, Cynthia, Kristina and Christopher. He also leaves behind his large family of in-laws and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Matthew and Josephine Wojtkowski; and his daughter Sara.
Rick was born in Worcester, Mass and lived on Vernon Hill. He attended the former St. Mary's School for 12 years. He went on to graduate from Nichols College with a degree in accounting. He spent many years working for different construction companies, among them Zecco, Inc. and Dixon Construction in Northboro, Mass. He moved to Westerly, RI in 2008 after completely renovating a house close to his favorite place in the world, Misquamicut Beach. He ran Wojo's Handyman Services for several years before going to work at Cable Components in Pawcatuck, CT until he retired in May of this year.
Rick loved golfing, going to the beach and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved to work around the house and yard, and on his computer. He always had some kind of project going. He rarely sat still for long!
Because of the Corona Virus, services will be postponed until we can safely gather to celebrate Rick's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
