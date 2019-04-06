|
General Richard Brown Yules M.D.
Paxton, MA - Richard B. Yules, 78 y.o., beloved husband of Lila Lilien Yules passed away with his family by his side April 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lila, his son Atty. Branch R Yules & his wife, Tina, daughters Dr. Dawn Johnson & Dr. Brooke James and her husband, Christopher. He also leaves 8 beautiful grandchildren, Dr. Yules was born in Hartford, CT, the son of the late Herman and Lillian Yules.
Richard was an avid learner and educator attending Yale, Stamford, and Harvard. He was an Eagle scout & Scoutmaster as well as a renowned Surgeon, Air National Guardsman, Author, Guitarist, and community leader. He was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal. He will be greatly missed. His funeral was held April 5th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made:
Troop 25 of Manchester, CT, 11 Center St., Manchester, CT 06040
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019