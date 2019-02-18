|
Rigmor Margareta Washburn, 94
PRINCETON - Rigmor Margareta Washburn, 94 of 264 Mirick Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Malcolm E. Washburn who passed away in 2000. Rigmor leaves her son, Stig Washburn; daughter, Lisa Rauh and her husband Richard, and daughter, Juliet Eicholzer; six grandchildren, Erik Rauh and his wife, Shannon, Bergen and Sten Washburn, Kristina and Heather Eicholzer, Lisbet and husband, Matt Kmieczak, and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Nicholas.
Rigmor was born in Kungälv Sweden on October 2, 1924. She was the daughter of Knut and Elsa Erikson. She emigrated to the United States on the Swedish- American Liner Drottingholm in 1928 and remained proud of her Swedish heritage and traditions. She graduated from the school of Worcester Art Museum and from the Massachusetts College of Art. Her first job was at the Worcester Art Museum where she directed the children classes and she continued teaching art to young people during her career.
Rig and Mal purchased the Stone House in Princeton in 1960. It became her home where she lived until she passed. It was the center of activity and love for an extended group of family and friends of all ages. Skating, sledding, skiing, swimming and talks under the apple tree are all treasured memories for all who knew her.
She was an accomplished artist with watercolors her primary medium. She exhibited and sold her artwork through Priscilla Hartley Gallery in Kennebunkport, Maine and The Francesca Anderson Gallery on Newbury Street in Boston, as well as other venues throughout New England. She was a member of the New England Watercolor Society. Her artwork resides in many private homes and Corporate offices. Other artistic talents included playing the piano and violin, and weaving rag rugs. She was well known for her French bread and Swedish buns and was also a talented seamstress and an avid skier.
Mom was a strong, independent woman who influenced each and every person she met. Her spirit will live on in all of us. She will be sorely missed and we will cherish all our memories of her.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019