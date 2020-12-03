Rita Astrella-DiRedaShrewsbury - Rita (Dubois) Astrella, DiReda, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away November 30th 2020 in Worcester. She was 93.Rita was born in Worcester, the daughter of Remi and Delisca (Mercure) DuBois and grew up with her three brothers on Chatham Street in Worcester. In 1948 she married Guido "Lucky" Astrella. They made their home in Shrewsbury and raised three children. In 1984, their daughter Susan passed and her husband of 45 years, Lucky, passed in 1991. Rita lost her son Joseph in 1993. Her remaining son, Mark, currently lives in Hawaii with his wife, Angie.Rita worked as a cosmetologist for 30 years, for Nancy DeMauro at Nancy's Beauty Salon in Shrewsbury before retiring. She was a member of the Victor R. Quaranta Post 357, American Legion Auxiliary, the Frohsinn Club and St Anne's church. In 1996, Rita married retired actor, Joe DiReda, They were married for eleven years until Joe passed in 2007.Besides her son Mark and his wife Angie, Rita leaves her daughter-in-law Susan Astrella and two grandchildren, Alexander and Joseph Astrella Jr. and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.Rita had a great disposition, always smiling and loving. She also had a superpower, which was to encourage people, especially when encouragement was needed. She will be dearly missed.There will be no calling hours. She will be buried in Mt View Cemetery. Out of an abundance of caution for the current pandemic situation, a Mass and celebration of her life will take place at a later date when it becomes safer to do so.THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.