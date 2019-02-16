Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Basilica
Rita Augustynski


Rita Augustynski Obituary
Rita R. (McNamara) Augustynsk, 97

Webster - Rita R. (McNamara) Augustynski age 97 died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Webster Manor. She was the wife of the late Joseph Augustynski. She leaves nieces and nephews, Carol Zdrok, Debbie Menzone, Richard Ciukaj, Wayne Beaupre, Kevin McNamara, Billy Conti. She also leaves her dear friends Mike and Kathy Piniarski. Rita was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard McNamara, of Webster and Thomas McNamara of Springfield, her sisters Doris Beaupre of Webster, Margaret Ciukaj of Southbridge and Katherine Conti of Dudley.

She was born in Quinebaug, CT daughter of the late Mickey McNamara and Clara (Duby) McNamara and lived in the area all her life. Rita was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality of St. Joseph Basilica, Silver Dippers, Webster Senior Center and was a Patriots and Red Sox fan. Calling hours will be held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 in the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster from 8:30 AM till 9:45 AM with a Mass at 10 AM in St. Joseph Basilica with burial in St. Joseph Garden of Peace. Please omit flowers and make donations in her memory to the St. Joseph School Gym fund. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
