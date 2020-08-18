1/1
Rita Cogliandro
Rita E. Cogliandro

North Uxbridge - Rita E. Cogliandro, 91, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Saverio C. Cogliandro who died in 1988.

Rita was born in Milford in 1928, the daughter of the late Dominic and Anna (Romasco) DiRienzo and was a graduate of Uxbridge High School, Uxbridge. She had also worked at Bernat Yarn and Craft in Uxbridge for several years.

She was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Church, Linwood and a former chairperson of the Bereavement Committee. She enjoyed candlepin bowling, playing cards with family and friends and vacationing on Cape Cod. She was a faithful attendant at the Uxbridge High School Basketball games.

She was a dedicated "Nana" and loved her family dearly. She loved to cook, enjoyed family gatherings, especially "Family Day", and also liked an occasional piece of chocolate.

Rita is survived by children, Donna Gazaille and her husband Robert of Davenport, FL, David Cogliandro and his wife Darlene of Uxbridge and Peter Cogliandro of N. Uxbridge; her siblings Katherine Colonero, Marie Colonero, John DiRienzo and his wife Patricia, and Doris Calarese all of Uxbridge; 4 grandchildren Jeffrey Gazaille, Rebecca Gazaille, Samantha Cogliandro and Jennifer Cogliandro and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Susan Cogliandro.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Aug. 21, 2020 from 5 – 7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.

Funeral services will be held on Sat. Aug. 22, 2020 from the funeral home at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Linwood.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602 or to VNA Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608.

www.bumafuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
