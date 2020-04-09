|
|
Rita M. Cote, 90
Worcester - Rita M. (LeFrancois) Cote, 90, a resident of Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at UMass Hospital in Worcester from complications of the Corona Virus/COVID-19. Her loving husband, Edward L. Cote, Jr., pre-deceased her in June 2019.
Rita is survived by a son, Thomas Cote and his wife Kerry of Worcester; two daughters, Joann French and her husband David of Rutland, and Jacqueline Cote and her wife Kerry of Tennessee; two sisters, Lucille Boucher and Janet Bacon, both of Worcester; five grandchildren, Michael French, Steven French and his wife Ashley, Aimee Cote-Vera and her husband Andres, James Cote and his wife Rosa, and Staff Sergeant Christopher Cote and his wife Bianca; three great grandchildren, Aurora Cote, Nicolai Vera and Aubrey French; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jean Chabot and by a brother, Robert LeFrancois. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Alpherie and Bertha (Gallant) LeFrancois, and has lived here all her life.
Rita was devoted to her family and strove daily to make their home comfortable and full of love. She had been a member of the former Saint Charles Borromeo Parish and was currently a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Worcester. She was an active member of her church, always willing to help in any way. She enjoyed travelling throughout the Northeast with her husband as they "chased" light houses and the beautiful coastline of New England.
Due to current restrictions on gathering, funeral services will be held privately. She will be interred beside her husband in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. The family has entrusted care to the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, at 340 Turnpike Street, Canton, MA 02021, to help defray the cost of purchasing PPE for front-line nurses and medical personnel; you can also donate online by visiting www.massnurses.org.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020