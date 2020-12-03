Rita H. Courville, 99



LEOMINSTER - Rita H. Courville, 99 years old of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020.



Rita was born in Worcester, daughter of Adolphe and Marie (Morin) Dufresne. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Henry B. Courville in 1998.



She is survived by her son Richard Courville and his wife Lois of Sterling; daughter Dianne (Courville) and her husband Warren Hannah of Fitchburg; son Robert Courville and his wife Amy of Saco, ME; four grandchildren, Christopher Courville and his wife Allison, Sherry (Courville) Palazzi and her husband David, Chad Courville and Katie Courville; two great-granddaughters, Meadow and Liliana Palazzi. She was predeceased by a grandson, Gregory Courville in 2008.



Rita attended Worcester Schools and graduated from Becker Jr. College in Worcester. She worked many years at WEIM Radio Station in Fitchburg, in the office, then retired from Fitchburg Music Store where she served as a bookkeeper.



She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster and belonged to the parish's Women's Guild. She also belonged to the Golden Age Club of Leominster.



Rita loved to line dance, play cards and read. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, gladly donating her finished creations to whomever needed them.



Brandon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral and burial will be private. There will be no calling hours.





