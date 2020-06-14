Rita C. (Brouillard) Couto, 94Paxton/West Warwick, RI - Rita C. (Brouillard) Couto, 94, died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Christopher House Rehabilitation Center, Worcester. She was born in West Warwick, RI and lived there for most of her life before moving to Paxton in 2005.Rita graduated from West Warwick High School. For 34 years she worked for Star Market as manager of the courtesy desk at their Warwick, RI location. Rita's life was centered around family, friends and fun. As a young woman she enjoyed several trips to Europe. More recently she had enjoyed taking cruises and was especially thrilled to visit the California Wine Country with her family. Rita always looked forward to getting together with her girlfriends from West Warwick to shop and have tea. When visiting Rita, it was evident that she took great pride in her home, which always sparkled. She took just as much pride in her personal appearance, always looking put together and fashionable. Her greatest joys however were spending time with her family and being a grandmother and great grandmother.Rita will be lovingly missed and remembered by her son in law, David Wood of Jefferson; her grandchildren, Heather Dyer, Nathan Wood and Ryan Wood; her great grandchildren, Jacob Williams, Paige Williams, Eamon Wood and Neve Wood; her former husband, Thomas M. Couto; as well as several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Wood in 2016; as well as her sisters, Edith Stanisci and Cecile Poulin.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Interment will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Warwick, Rhode Island. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 2200, Jefferson, MA 01522. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.