Rita T. Dalimonte, 92
Webster - Rita Leduc Dalimonte, 92, of Webster passed away in the comfort of her home on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Her husband of 48 years, August "Gus" Dalimonte passed away in 2002.
"Mimi" was happiest when she was with all of her family cooking homemade pasta and spoiling her grandchildren. Her yearly trips to the Cape gave her great pleasure as she was with those she loved most. Rita loved a "good deal", soaking up the sun with a good book, and waitressing at the Sturbridge Host in Banquets for many years. She will long be remembered as a hard working and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Rita leaves her son Bruce and his wife Margo of Tennessee; her daughter and caregiver Karen Tetreault and her husband Albert "Chic" Tetreault of Webster; her son-in-law Paul Mastrangelo of Rhode Island; her sister Paulette Plante and her husband Marshall of Southbridge; her granddaughters Maggie McLemore, Mallory Sliger, Abby and Karly Tetreault and Ally Mastrangelo; her grandsons Brett Tetreault and Marc Mastrangelo; 5 great granddaughters as well as many nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her daughter Kim Dalimonte Mastrangelo and her brothers Edward Leduc and Paul Ethier.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, burial will be at the convenience of the family. ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rita Catholic School, The Kim Dalimonte Mastrangelo Scholarship Fund, 1008 Maple Drive, Webster, NY 14580.
