Rita C. DeGreenia, 89
LANCASTER/GARDNER - Rita C. (Negro) DeGreenia, 89, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in her home, surrounded by the love of her family, after a period of declining health.
She leaves three children: Nancy R. DeGreenia and her fiancé, Edward Welvaert, Jr., Louise C. Carpenter and her husband, Arthur, all of Gardner, and Alton P. DeGreenia and his companion, Karen Toscano, of Pepperell; a sister, Mary Pusateri, of West Boylston; five grandchildren: Vincent Carpenter, Andrew DeGreenia, Amber DeGreenia, Tori Welvaert, and Casie Ford; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Alton O. DeGreenia, who died in 2008.
Rita was born and raised in Sterling, daughter of Secondo and Annie (Navaroli) Negro, and attended local schools. She was a resident of Lancaster for 50 years, before moving to Gardner in 2009, to be closer to her daughters.
For many years, Rita worked as an assembler at the former Ray-O-Vac Co., Clinton. She was then employed by Lee Plastics, Nypro, and in the cafeteria at Nashoba Regional High School, where from she retired.
A devout member of Immaculate Conception Church, and its Catholic Women's Club, Rita could often be found crafting – knitting, crocheting, and ceramics were some of her favorites. She also enjoyed riding her bicycle, gardening, playing Bingo, attending NASCAR races in Loudon, NH, and watching WWE Wresting and Bruins hockey. In addition, she was an avid bowler, who was a former member of the Monday Night Bowling League at Harvard Lanes. As of late, she Bowled with the Friday Night Senior League, Gardner, and the Tuesday Night League, Gardner, alongside both of her daughters.
Rita's funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Tuesday morning, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2019