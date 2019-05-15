Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Rita J. DelMonico

UXBRIDGE - Rita J. (Yelle) DelMonico, 90, of Uxbridge passed away Tues. May 14, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Salvatore "Sam" DelMonico who died in 2004.

Born in Pawtucket, RI on June 10, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Clara (Bachand) Yelle.

She leaves a beloved son Michael M. DelMonico and his fiancée Karen A. Renaud of Hopkinton and a granddaughter Jaclyn I. DelMonico who was her pride and joy.

She was a hairdresser and owner of Rita's Park Ave. Salon in Woonsocket, RI. A resident of Uxbridge, MA since 1964 and formerly of Woonsocket, RI, she was the sister of the late Theresa Mandeville, Jeanne Picard, and Florence Dalton. She had many nieces and nephews and was a friend to many.

Rita enjoyed spending time in her kitchen cooking for her family and an occasional trip to the casino.

Visiting hours will be Friday May 17, 2019 from 4 – 8 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., (Rte. 122), Uxbridge, MA.

Funeral services will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019
