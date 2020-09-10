1/
Rita (DiCicco) Demers
1931 - 2020
Rita E. (DiCicco) Demers, 89

UXBRIDGE - Rita E. (DiCicco) Demers, 89, passed away on Thurs. Sept. 10, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing home in Northbridge. She was predeceased by her first husband Peter (Panny) Cosma and her second husband Raymond Demers.

She is survived by her 3 children, Peter M. Cosma and his wife Delsa of Thompson, CT, John E. Cosma and his wife Cheryl of Douglas, and Elizabeth Shuhi and her husband Richard of FL; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her 4 sisters, Ida, Julia, Josephine and Christine; and her 3 brothers, Joseph, Carl and Italo "Chick" Diciccio.

Born on May 22, 1931, Rita was the daughter of Achille and Maria Teresa (Rossi) Dicicco. She attended Good Shephard School and Uxbridge High School. Rita worked as a Hairdresser for most of her life at her brother Joseph's Beauty Shop, Elites Coiffeurs. An avid gardener, Rita loved to share her vegetables with her family and friends. She was a very generous and kind woman and was extremely hospitable and was loved by all who knew her. She will always be remembered for her kind heart. She was an active member of the Uxbridge Senior Center for many years.

Her graveside service will be held on Mon Sept.14 at 11:30AM in St. Mary's Cemetery in Uxbridge. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge will be held prior from 10-11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to: to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave, Boston, MA 02118. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
