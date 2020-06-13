Rita (Guertin) Ferry
Rita C. (Guertin) Ferry, 96

Sutton - Rita C. (Guertin) Ferry, 96, of Central Turnpike, formerly of Uxbridge passed away Thurs. June 11, 2020 at home after an illness. Her family was by her side. Her husband of 47 years Robert J. Ferry Sr. died July 11, 1990.

She is survived by a daughter Kathleen Ferry Givner with whom she lived; 7 grandchildren Sean Ferry of Whitinsville MA, Kristine Lange and her husband Stephen of Northbridge, MA, Leigh Marengo and her husband Jim of Boylston, MA, Jeff Givner and his wife Dawn of Branford, Ct, Danielle Ferry and her husband Jordan Friedman of Brooklyn NY, Eric Wrona Perry and his husband Chuck of Cranston, RI, and Casey Davidson and her husband Ryan of Quincy, MA; three and a half great-grandchildren Olivia Lange, Kyle Givner, Jacob Friedman, and soon to be born Jack; 2 daughter in laws Claire Ferry of Virginia City, NV, and Debbie Nichols Ferry of Harwich, MA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 children Robert J. Ferry Jr., Dennis Ferry, and Maureen Wrona. Rita was sister of the late Ann Beausoleil, William Guertin, and Omer "Pat" Guertin. Born in Woonsocket, RI on June 10, 1924, she was the daughter of Omar and Annette (Greenough) Guertin and lived 40 years in Sutton. Previously she lived in Uxbridge.

A career woman, Rita went back to school in 1965 and became a Computer Programmer for Paul Revere Insurance Co. She retired at age 63 as a Systems Analyst. She then went back to work in the Payroll Dept. and Office for District Nurses in Millbury and Worcester, retiring in 1998. Educated in Woonsocket High School and Providence College, Rita was an avid reader, a quilter, and a student of the Bible. She loved puzzles, square dancing with her husband and spending winters in Florida with him as well. She was a member of St. Mark's Church in Sutton and their Faith Sharing Group. Family and living out her faith was most important to Rita however. She will be deeply missed.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 16 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville with a mass at 11 AM in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Rd. Sutton. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Uxbridge will be at a later date. Calling hours at the funeral home in Whitinsville will be held Tues. June 15 from 4 to 7 PM. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Mark's Parish, 356 Boston Rd. Sutton MA 01590. to leave a condolence message for her family please visit www. Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Jackman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
