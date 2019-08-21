|
Rita J. Fettig, 74
DUDLEY - Rita J. Fettig, 74, of Dudley died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital Worcester. Rita was born October 7, 1944 in Webster, MA. She is the daughter of the late Henry Dancause and the late Doris Latour.
She is survived by her husband of almost 55 years, Walter E Fettig; one daughter: Kimberly Tonkin of Dudley and one son: Keith Fettig and his wife Cheryl of Thompson, CT; two sisters: Janice Kekelik and her husband Richard of Dudley and Beatrice Young of Pepperell. She also has four granddaughters: her Angel Mikayla Tonkin, Haley Fettig, Kiana Tonkin, and Brooke Fettig; several nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1962 and enjoyed being a home maker, a loving wife and mother . She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Rita enjoyed shopping, antiques, bingo, flea markets and most of all decorating her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 AM Tuesday August 27 at St. Anthony Of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd., Dudley, MA There are no calling hours. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 ST. Jude PL Memphis TN 38105-9959 or , 516 Carew St., Springfield MA 01104-2396 www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019