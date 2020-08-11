1/1
Rita Fleming
Rita C. Fleming, 93

North Grafton - She ran out of things to do.

Rita C. (Kasper) Fleming passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Sharon Anderson of Millbury; two sons: Edward Fleming and his wife Lynne Norcross of Northborough and Robert Fleming and his wife Nancy of Manchester, CT; four grandchildren: Valery, Jonathan, Christopher, and William Fleming; a great-grandson, Maxwell Magliaro; and many treasured nephews and nieces.

Rita was born in Worcester, a daughter of John and Agatha (Kacevich) Kasper. She was pre-deceased by her husband Edward L. Fleming in 2006 and her ten siblings: Genovefa, Joseph, Anna, Rosalie, John, Vitie, William, and Peter Kasper, Theresa Vaskas, and Veronica Borezo.

She was educated in Worcester schools and was employed in numerous local businesses.

Rita was an excellent seamstress, cook, and baker. She took great pleasure and pride in landscaping and maintaining her property. She heartily enjoyed working. Most of all, she loved her family who gratefully returned her love. There are no calling hours, and burial will be private.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
