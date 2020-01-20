|
Rita R. (Harris) Giles, 93
Oxford - Rita R. (Harris) Giles, 93, formerly of Highland Avenue, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She would have turned 94 years old on January 20th. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Robert A. Giles Sr. who died in 1999. She is survived by five children, Linda A. Pytko of Worcester, Susan E. Monahan and her husband Robert of Oxford, Cathy L. Bates and her husband Craig of Baldwin, NY, Robert A. Giles Jr. and his wife Judith of Charlton, and John W. Giles and his wife Johanna of Union, CT; her sister, Winifred Mangano of Holden; seven grandchildren, Roger Pytko III, Michele Pytko, Ryan Casavant, Joel Bates, Katie Melanson, Sarah Kuritzky, and Nicole Giles; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was born in Leicester on January 20, 1926, one of eighteen children to the late John A. and Annie C. (Flannagan) Harris, and lived in Leicester before moving to Oxford over 70 years ago. She graduated from Leicester High School in 1944.
Mrs. Giles was the office manager for Dr. Erickson for many years. She was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford, and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making ceramics, playing Bingo and cards.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, prior to the Mass. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020