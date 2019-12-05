Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Rita (Remillard) Grenier


1920 - 2019
Rita (Remillard) Grenier Obituary
Rita L. (Remillard) Grenier, 98

Worcester - Rita L. (Remillard) Grenier, 98, of Worceter, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 25th in the Saint Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Grenier was married to the late Armand Grenier and is survived by her two daughters, Pamela L. Hubert of Worcester and Jeannette I. Manley and her husband, Ronald of West Brookfield; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Rita was born in Worcester, and is predeceased by a sister, Jeannette Dennis. She was the daughter of the late Emma (Bouley) Remillard and Arthur Remillard, her father was a chemist for the White & Bagley Company and discovered the product Oilzum in 1905

Mrs. Grenier graduated from Holy Name High School and worked for many years in the retail industry with the former Denholm & McKay Department Store. She was an avid bowler and spent much time with her sister, Jeannette taking part in many bowling leagues throughout Worcester. Rita was an avid reader and an excellent cook who loved to spend time with her family.

Rita will be dearly missed by her entire family for her love and affection that was constantly shown to them throughout the years.

Private funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
