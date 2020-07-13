Rita Hassett

Rita (Sullivan) Hassett



WORCESTER - Rita A. (Sullivan) Hassett, affectionately known as Mammy by her grandchildren, passed peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.



She was born in Worcester, daughter of Patrick J. and Nora (Colbert) Sullivan and lived there all her life.



She leaves two sons, Robert Paul Hassett Jr. and his wife Nancy of Rutland, and Neil P. Hassett and his wife Ann of Holden; five grandchildren: Sarah, Leah, Samantha, Nicole and Patrick; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Hassett Sr., a Lieutenant on the Worcester Fire Dept.; and her siblings, John F. Sullivan, Joseph M. Sullivan and Mary T. Roche, all of Worcester.



Rita was a graduate of the former Ascension High School and member of Ascension Chapter Notre Dame Alumni Association.



She was a faithful parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Worcester. She worked for the Bishop's Fund for Charity and Education, Diocese of Worcester. Prior to that, she worked as a bookkeeper for General Motors.



Rita was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed thoughtfully making her weekly football picks. She always made time to lovingly care for her grandchildren. She was blessed to have many longtime friends and neighbors.



Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Rita's life will be planned at a later date when gathering restrictions improve.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rita's memory can be made to the Worcester Fire Dept Credit Union Scholarship, 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605.





