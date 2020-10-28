Rita Jacques

Rita E.R Jacques, 89Dudley - Rita E. R. (Ethier) Jacques, 89, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester.She leaves her husband of 69 years, Leonard P. "Lenny" Jacques; a daughter, Dianne E. Smith of Dudley; a son, Norman L. Jacques and his companion Judith Vokes of Southbridge; 2 grandchildren, Philip A. Jacques of Florida and Michael L. Jacques of Southbridge; a sister, Lorraine Rich and her husband Read of Brunswick, ME; a half-brother, Errol Ethier of Leicester; her former son-in-law, Mark E. Smith of Sutton; cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Yvette Hartley and Edna Ethier and by a brother, Ronald Ethier.She was born on July 10, 1931, the daughter of Rosario and Corinne (Forcier) Ethier and was raised by her uncle and aunt Noe and Emma Rose (Forcier) Ethier after her parents died when she was young. She graduated from the former Saint Anne's Academy in Marlborough. She lived in Webster for most of her life before moving to Joshua Place in Dudley several years ago.Mrs. Jacques first worked as a telephone operator for the former New England Telephone. She then was a pharmacy tech at the former Tonylea Pharmacy on East Main Street. Known as the "Nipmuck Lady," she retired as a clerk from Nipmuck Liquors on Thompson Road in 2009.She was a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Webster and a member and past president of its Ladies of Saint Anne.Rita was instrumental in organizing church bazaars and festivals for many years. She enjoyed cake decorating and baked wedding cakes for many local people.The family would like to thank Rita's caretaker, Lola, who cared for her lovingly and was always there for her.Her funeral will be held Monday, November 2, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street, Webster. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Webster. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 Sunday, November 1, in the funeral home. Covid guidelines will be in place and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Flowers may be sent or donations be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 18 East Main Street, Webster, MA 01570.