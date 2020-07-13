Rita F. Langevin, 97N. Grosvenordale - Rita F. (Krolik) Langevin, 97, formerly of Main St., Mechanicsville, and Webster, MA, died Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn. Born in Webster, MA. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Terlicki) Krolik and graduate of Bartlett High School.Mrs. Langevin worked for many years as a waitress at the Vernon Stiles Inn and the Stables Restaurant retiring from the housekeeping department at John Dempsey Regional Center.Mrs. Langevin was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in N. Grosvenordale.Rita is survived by her son, Bruce Langevin and his companion Lee Houle of Danielson, and two grandson, Travis Beaulieu of Brooklyn and Tucker Langevin of Jewett City. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Cecelia Dudek and Wanda BellevilleRelatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, P.O. Box 665, Putnam. For memorial guestbook visit